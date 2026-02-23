Gurugram overtakes Mumbai to become India's top luxury housing market

In a shift in India’s luxury real estate map, Gurugram has surged ahead of Mumbai to emerge as India’s largest luxury residential market, clocking transactions worth ₹24,120 crore for homes priced at ₹10 crore and above in 2025. This is an 80 per cent rise in value terms, compared to ₹13,384 crore reported in transactions for 2024, according to a joint report by Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix. On the other hand, Mumbai’s luxury market remained relatively stagnant in value terms, recording transactions worth ₹21,902 crore for the high-end segment in 2025, compared to ₹20,415 crore in 2024.

While Mumbai has traditionally held the crown for being the most expensive real estate market, it has been outpaced for the first time in the last five years due to reasons such as Gurugram seeing an unprecedented shift of high net-worth individuals (HNIs) towards luxury properties. “Mumbai has not stagnated. It is just that Gurugram has done better due to the emergence of new micro-markets and infrastructure developments in the last couple of years,” an industry executive told Business Standard. Gurugram’s shift towards a bankable luxury market has been led by several high-profile project launches in the last two years. This includes luxury housing projects such as DLF’s Dahlias and Camellias, where average ticket prices hover in the range of ₹70 crore to ₹102 crore. The market also saw the entry of branded residences helmed by global players such as the Trump Organisation and Elie Saab.

The report states that micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road together drove much of Gurugram’s expansion in 2025, supported by infrastructure upgrades, new supply and enhanced connectivity. Dwarka Expressway posted a staggering 2,079 per cent jump in transaction value, rising from ₹383 crore in 2024 to ₹8,347 crore in 2025. Similarly, Golf Course Extension Road recorded a 379 per cent increase in sales value at ₹3,319 crore in 2025 from ₹693 crore in 2024. Gurugram’s value rise was complemented by the sale of approximately 1,494 homes in the ₹10 crore and above price segment, which is the highest ever recorded for any twelve-month period in the city.

The surge marks a nearly tenfold jump in unit sales from just 155 homes in 2023, underscoring accelerating wealth creation and growing participation from HNIs and ultra-HNIs. Meanwhile, Mumbai sold 967 units in this price segment in 2025, compared to 924 units sold in 2024. Ultra-luxury housing accounted for 24 per cent of Gurugram’s total residential market value in 2025, with an average ticket size of around ₹16 crore per home, signalling sustained appetite for large, premium residences. Residential units averaging about 5,000 sq ft dominated demand, with the 4,000–6,000 sq ft category being the most bought at 1,029 units out of the 1,494 luxury homes sold in 2025.

Such residences contributed 54 per cent of the total transaction share, whereas units larger than 8,000 sq ft contributed nearly 22 per cent of total value, highlighting buyers’ willingness to pay a premium for scale, privacy and exclusivity. Industry executives linked the boom to broader capital formation and entrepreneurial wealth. “In 2025 alone, 103 Indian companies raised a record $19.54 billion through mainboard IPOs, creating a new cohort of founders and promoters entering the ultra-luxury housing segment,” said Tina Talwar, area director at India Sotheby’s International Realty. Abhishek Kiran Gupta, co-founder and CEO at CRE Matrix, added that the nearly tenfold growth in the luxury segment over the past two years reflects sustained buyer confidence and a maturing demand profile.