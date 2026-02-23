Mumbai ITAT ruling offers major tax relief for home redevelopment projects

Reversing both adjustments, the tribunal held: “The capital asset transferred was the existing immovable property, in lieu of which the assessee and her husband received the constructed area along with an undivided share in the land. Therefore, the cost of acquisition with indexation benefit under Section 48 of the Act would be available for the entire property and cannot be limited to 22.5 per cent...”

On the Section 54 claim, the Bench observed: “Except for one floor given to the builder, the rest of the building remained in the possession of the assessee and her husband. It is not a case where the builder was given the authority and freedom to develop the property for sale to outsiders. Therefore, the two floors given to the assessee are part of one residential house and cannot be considered as more than one in number.”