Health Inc welcomes Health Security Cess Bill taxing pan masala production

The healthcare industry has indicated its support for the new Health Security Cess Bill 2025, which introduces a cess aimed at generating additional revenue to strengthen India’s public health systems and national security.

What does the Health Security Cess Bill 2025 propose?

The Bill, which passed in the Lok Sabha on December 5, proposes to levy a cess on the machinery installed or the processes undertaken for the manufacture or production of goods such as pan masala (and potentially other specified goods in future), whether done through machines, manual operations, or hybrid processes.

“All revenue collected through the cess will be deposited into the Consolidated Fund of India and earmarked to support initiatives that strengthen health systems and enhance national security,” an industry executive said.

Why is earmarking funds for public health and national security significant? Experts said earmarking of funds for public health at par with national security indicates a key policy shift. Calling the channelling of profits from unhealthy products into public health a progressive approach to health financing, Ameera Shah, president of umbrella body Nathealth, said investing these revenues in preventive health and robust public health infrastructure is truly the need of the hour. “At a time when India is grappling with the triple burden of non-communicable diseases, infectious diseases and persistent maternal and infant health challenges, strengthening public health systems is essential,” she added.

How will the cess be calculated under the Bill? A central feature of the Bill is that the cess will be levied based on production capacity, not on the actual quantity produced or consumed. “This means the tax is tied to the type, speed, and weight-handling capacity of machines, or the nature of manual processes used,” another industry executive added. Manufacturers must self-declare all machinery and manual processes, file monthly returns, and pay the cess by the seventh of each month. For units operating entirely manually, a fixed cess of Rs 11 lakh per month will apply.