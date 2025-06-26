Exports of cut and polished diamonds to decline by 7-10% in FY26: Icra

Indian cut and polished diamond (CPD) exports are expected to decline by a further 7–10 per cent year-on-year during the current fiscal to about $12 billion, after witnessing a 20-year low in FY25, Icra said in a report on Thursday.“This is largely attributable to pressure on demand in the US, exacerbated by uncertainties surrounding the imposition of US tariffs. Icra has thus maintained its sector outlook at negative,” the report said.
During the previous financial year, CPD exports from India contracted 17 per cent to $13 billion due to worsened global macroeconomic conditions and increasing competition from lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) and fancy-coloured diamonds (FCDs).
There was a slowdown in demand in the US and China—two key consuming markets.Driven by a shift in consumer preferences for comparatively inexpensive diamonds and the perception of LGDs' ethical sourcing, these diamonds have gained momentum, with their market share increasing to 8 per cent of polished diamond exports in FY25 compared to 1 per cent in FY19, the report said.
“Volumes are expected to witness further sequential decline in H1 FY26 (April–September), led by additional demand pressures emanating from uncertainties around US tariff imposition and continued subdued offtake from China,” the report added. With high inflation having reduced discretionary spending globally, the Indian CPD industry is staring at another demand downturn due to the proposed imposition of tariffs by the US.The report further stated that rough diamond imports into India are a leading indicator of global demand for CPDs.
During FY25, while volumes declined by around 16 per cent year-on-year, overall imports in value terms dropped sharply by 26 per cent due to an 11 per cent moderation in average rough prices.“While anticipating a slowdown in demand, CPD players managed inventory levels in FY25 by reducing rough procurement and cutting back on production, followed by extended seasonal holidays in Q3 FY25. Moreover, to save on the additional cost led by US tariffs, most Indian CPD exporters increased shipments to the US in March 2025, thus leading to controlled inventory levels at the year-end,” the report said, suggesting that CPD players remain reluctant to buy roughs amid sluggish overseas demand and the evolving tariff situation.
