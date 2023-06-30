

A total of 10.95 million mobile number portability (MNP) requests were submitted in April, bringing the cumulative number of MNP requests to 830.65 million from 819.70 million at the end of March. Telecom firms may have to spend more on marketing costs as a result of the increasing competition as indicated by a rise in demand for mobile number portability (MNP), according to a report published in The Economic Times (ET). The competition in the telecom sector has accelerated due to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s 5G push



Based on an analysis of the telecom subscriber data for April put out on Wednesday by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), analysts said Vodafone Idea's inability to keep its subscribers, particularly those using 3G/4G services, indicates that the telecom company's position remains dire and a significant infusion of funds is essential for the company to remain competitive. After a few quarters of consistent increases in sales, general, and administrative costs (SGA), telecom operators were able to reduce these costs to some extent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). Vodafone Idea (VI)'s SGA costs decreased by 2.5 per cent sequentially in the fourth quarter, while Airtel's decreased by 7.5 per cent. Jio continued to see growth in this metric, but the pace slowed down sequentially to six per cent in the fourth quarter from 12 per cent in the third quarter.