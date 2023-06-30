Comm min allows EPCMD to issue export registration, membership certificates

The commerce ministry has authorised the newly-established Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices (EPCMD) to issue registration-cum-membership certificates for exporters of specific items such as bandages and first-aid boxes.

Under the foreign trade policy, a Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) is required for exporters to avail benefits under the policy. Holding the certificate can also help exporters in availing benefits with respect to customs and excise.

The certificate is issued by export promotion councils and commodity boards.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a public notice stated that the council has been included in FTP for "issuing RCMC for specific items".

These items also include hot water bottles, ice bags, gloves, personal protective garments for surgical/medical use, surgical gowns and drapes, syringes, with or without needles, and stethoscopes.

Raghuveer Kini has recently taken charge as the executive director of the council. Earlier, he was the executive director of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) and Director of the Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil).