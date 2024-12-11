Hindustan Unilever appoints Vivek Mittal as ED legal and corporate affairs

Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vivek Mittal as executive director, legal and corporate affairs. He will join the FMCG major’s management committee in March 2025, the company said in a release.

The maker of Lux and Dove soaps had announced the early retirement of executive director Dev Bajpai in October this year.

Mittal currently serves as global general counsel at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories , managing legal, ethics, compliance, and data privacy risks for the company. He has over 25 years of experience in building legal teams across industries in reputed companies, including Danaher Corporation, Lupin, Reliance, Radico Khaitan, Indiabulls Group, Caparo India Operations, and Mount Shivalik Industries. He holds a PhD, a law degree (LLB), a postgraduate degree in commerce (MCom), and is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director, HUL, said, “Dr Mittal has a proven track record of handling high-stakes legal matters while maintaining a strong commitment to ethics and compliance. His contributions have been instrumental in driving strategic initiatives and ensuring legal and regulatory compliance across industries. I am confident that he will take the HUL legal function to its next phase of growth and transformation.”