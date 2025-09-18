HNIs double in just four years, fuelling surge in luxury auto demand

India’s millionaire households have nearly doubled in just four years, a surge that is set to power the country’s luxury car market, according to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025 and Luxury Consumer Survey 2025.

The report estimates 8.71 lakh (871,700) Indian households with net worth above ₹8.5 crore ($1 million), up 90 per cent from 2021. These families now make up 0.31 per cent of Indian households, compared to 0.17 per cent four years ago, and the number is projected to double again within a decade.

This wealth creation will have a direct impact on luxury consumption, particularly automobiles. Mercedes-Benz India’s MD and CEO, Santosh Iyer, said the brand has become a “symbol of social prestige, financial affluence and unmatched desirability” in India, adding that the rise in millionaires reflects “soaring aspirations of today’s young generation” who view luxury cars as a key lifestyle marker.

The Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Index (MBHX) which blends Mercedes-Benz sales, billionaire growth, Sensex performance and GDP growth has surged nearly 200 per cent in recent years, emphasising the strong link between wealth creation and luxury demand. The survey of 150 Indian millionaires, with the average age of 32, revealed that luxury cars remain among the most aspirational assets, with gifting of luxury cars and watches gaining popularity. Preferences skewed towards digital-first lifestyles, global travel, and brand-conscious spending, with Rolex, Tanishq, Louis Vuitton, Taj, and Emirates topping the “Best of the Best” brands list. While China has about 5.1 million millionaire households and the US even more, Hurun India’s Founder and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said India’s relatively modest .87 million base is “a runway for growth.”