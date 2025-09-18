Domestic pharma firms expected to post 7-9% revenue growth in FY26: Icra

Revenue of leading domestic pharmaceutical companies is set to expand by 7-9 per cent in the current fiscal even as global headwinds and regulatory uncertainties cast a shadow over its largest export market, the US, as per rating firm Icra.

Revenue for the sample set of companies is projected to expand by 7-9 per cent in FY2026, supported by 8-10 per cent growth in the domestic market and 10-12 per cent growth in Europe, it stated.

However, performance in the US market is expected to moderate, with year-on-year growth slowing to 3-5 per cent, from nearly 10 per cent in FY2025, Icra said.