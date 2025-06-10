Hospitals raise cybersecurity spend amid rising attacks, AI adoption

With rising cyber attacks, major hospitals are now allocating 8–10 per cent of their IT budgets to cybersecurity—nearly double the 4–7 per cent allocation in 2021, sector watchers said.

The budgetary allocations are expected to rise further to 12–15 per cent by 2027, said Vineet Dhawan, Chief Executive Officer of DCT Inc. and dcafé Digital Inc. DCT Inc. is an IT services company.

Dhawan added that demand for AI-driven cybersecurity tools—particularly AI-powered Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms—has increased by 40 per cent year-on-year since 2023.

“Nearly half of this demand is now coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,” Dhawan noted, attributing the spike to high-profile breaches such as those at AIIMS in 2022 and Apollo Hospitals in 2021, as well as stricter regulatory mandates, including the six-hour breach disclosure rule from CERT-In and new data security clauses under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The rise in caution by hospitals is being driven by growing incidents of double-extortion ransomware, AI-enabled phishing attacks, deepfake fraud, and vulnerabilities in connected medical devices. Leading private hospitals are already acting on this shift. Apollo Hospitals, one of India’s largest healthcare providers, currently allocates 11 per cent of its IT budget to cybersecurity. “This allocation has been increasing consistently by 1–1.5 per cent annually, and we expect that trend to continue over the next three years,” said Ashokkan Somuveerappan, Chief Information Officer of Apollo’s Hospital Division. He added that the growing allocation is part of Apollo’s broader Cyber Security Posture Vision 2.0, which focuses on continuous improvement, compliance with emerging regulations, and support for new technology investments.

CK Birla Hospital dedicates 15 per cent of its IT budget to cybersecurity and compliance. “Cybersecurity in healthcare is not just a defensive necessity—it’s a strategic investment in patient safety, operational resilience, and long-term cost reduction,” said Binod Madhab Samal, Vice President – IT, CK Birla Hospital. According to Samal, the high value of medical data and the essential nature of healthcare services make hospitals prime targets for cybercriminals. Attacks such as ransomware, data breaches, and phishing have become more frequent and sophisticated, prompting hospitals to respond with greater urgency and higher spending. AI is emerging as a key tool in the healthcare industry’s cybersecurity arsenal. Both Apollo and CK Birla have either integrated AI-powered tools or are in the process of expanding their use. “AI is already part of our security infrastructure, and we plan to augment it further in line with our cyber vision,” Somuveerappan said. Samal echoed this, noting that AI-powered cybersecurity offers “speed, scalability, precision, and predictive capabilities” that are essential in today’s high-stakes healthcare environment.