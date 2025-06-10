Real wage growth likely to taper to 6.5% in FY26: India Ratings

Growth in real wages is expected to taper to 6.5 per cent in FY26 from an upwardly revised figure of 7 per cent in FY25, as benign inflation due to the favourable monsoon-led steady agriculture growth is expected to provide support to real wages, credit rating agency India Ratings said on Tuesday.

“However, real wage growth could face downward pressures in case there are any adverse weather shock events or disruption in the spatial progression of the monsoon and trade/geo-political issues,” said Paras Jasrai, associate director at India Ratings.

Besides, the rating agency also expects the private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) growth to slow down to 6.9 per cent in FY26 from 7.2 per cent in FY25.

“Consumption growth moves in accordance with the trajectory of wage growth. Economic theory posits that individuals base their consumption on their medium/long-term average income rather than current income to smoothen their income consumption mix. Thus, if wage growth is perceived as stable, then it can lead to a more sustained increase in consumption. Conversely, if wage growth is unstable, then the consumption growth may be more muted and volatile,” said India Ratings in a note. Besides, the credit rating agency also analysed the recently released national account data by the statistics ministry. It noted that PFCE growth derailed to 5.6 per cent in FY24 after a good run due to the pent-up demand during FY22-FY23.