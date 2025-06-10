Home / Industry / News / Capgemini to help Dai-ichi Life set up GCC in India for digital boost

Capgemini to help Dai-ichi Life set up GCC in India for digital boost

Dai-ichi Life signs multi-year pact with Capgemini to build a global capability centre in India to accelerate digital transformation and tap into advanced tech talent

capgemini
Capgemini will bring its end-to-end capabilities at scale, including its strong presence and delivery track record in Japan.
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Capgemini and Dai-ichi Life Holdings have signed a multi-year agreement to set up a global capability centre (GCC) in India to tap local talent and support the IT and digital strategies of the Japanese life insurer.
 
This strategic collaboration with Capgemini will leverage a broad spectrum of the GCC’s digital capabilities, including advanced software development, infrastructure modernisation, AI and data solutions, and robust cybersecurity measures.
 
“By adopting a Build-Operate-Transfer model, we are not only accelerating our digital transformation but also laying the foundation for in-house expertise in critical areas such as AI, data, and cybersecurity,” said Tetsuya Kikuta, President and CEO at Dai-ichi Life.
 
Capgemini will bring its end-to-end capabilities at scale, including its strong presence and delivery track record in Japan, the Asia-Pacific region and globally, to enable Dai-ichi Life Group’s transformation agenda.
 
“Today, customer service remains one of the most powerful tools for encouraging loyalty and shaping brand perception, and this is increasingly enabled through technology,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real wage growth likely to taper to 6.5% in FY26: India Ratings

China's rare earth ban to have short term hit; seeking alternatives: Goyal

Corporate India's hiring outlook steady for Jul-Sep quarter: Report

Philippines sees travel surge from India after visa-free entry approval

India exports 516,000 tonnes sugar till June 6 of this year: AISTA

Topics :CapgeminiIT serviceDai-ichi Life

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story