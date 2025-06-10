Capgemini to help Dai-ichi Life set up GCC in India for digital boost

Capgemini and Dai-ichi Life Holdings have signed a multi-year agreement to set up a global capability centre (GCC) in India to tap local talent and support the IT and digital strategies of the Japanese life insurer.

Capgemini will leverage a broad spectrum of the GCC's digital capabilities, including advanced software development, infrastructure modernisation, AI and data solutions, and robust cybersecurity measures. This strategic collaboration with Dai-ichi Life will accelerate the insurer's digital transformation journey.

“By adopting a Build-Operate-Transfer model, we are not only accelerating our digital transformation but also laying the foundation for in-house expertise in critical areas such as AI, data, and cybersecurity,” said Tetsuya Kikuta, President and CEO at Dai-ichi Life.