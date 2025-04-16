Hotel companies in India bank on loyalty programmes to attract customers

Hotel companies in India are not only focusing on expanding their presence in the country by increasing the number of properties and are also collaborating with firms to ramp up membership to their loyalty programmes.

One of the recent collaborations is IndiGo’s BluChipRewards and Accor Hotel’s ALL Accor Live Limitless loyalty program, which allows customers to earn and redeem points across IndiGo’s flights and stays in Accor hotels.

Meanwhile, Marriott International in India has partnered HDFC Bank to introduce India’s first co-branded hotel credit card, Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Credit Card, said Khushnooma Kapadia, vice-president, marketing, South Asia, Marriott International.

This allows its members facilities like room upgrades, airport lounge access, membership in the Golf Program, and access to concierge services. In general, Marriott Bonvoy members have benefits such as free nights, room upgrades, exclusive travel packages, and curated experiences across its portfolio worldwide. Earlier in March, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), under its loyalty program, Taj InnerCircle, reached 10 million members. Parveen Chander Kumar, executive vice-president, commercial, IHCL, said in a statement that the hotel’s loyalty-driven revenue comprises over 40 per cent of IHCL’s total enterprise revenue. The program also significantly broadened IHCL’s digital footprint across its portfolio, the release stated.

Nikhil Sharma, managing director (MD) and chief operating officer (COO), Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, said that its loyalty program, Radisson Rewards, is based on three core pillars — personalisation, flexibility, and sustainability. He added that members can get dynamic redemption options, such as using points for award nights, combining points with cash for bookings, or even offsetting their carbon footprint. The international hotel brand has also integrated its program to cater to professional bookers and planners, allowing them to earn and redeem points for both personal and professional travel. Similarly, Hyatt Hotels has recently launched the Hyatt SuperStars Program, an initiative that recognises and rewards wedding and event planners with World of Hyatt points, said Deepa Krishnan, head of marketing, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt India Consultancy.

Hotel Loyalty Program Members in India (in Million) Operational Hotels in India Under Pipeline in India Indian Hotels Company Taj InnerCircle 10 243 137 Marriott International Marriott Bonvoy 7* 158 111 Radisson Hotels Group Radisson Rewards 2.2** 128 77 Accor Hotels ALL Accor Live Limitless 2.1 71 40 Hyatt Hotels World of Hyatt 2 (approx)*** 50 6 Source: as provided by the hotel companies She added that India remains a key market for their World of Hyatt loyalty program. In general, its members get exclusive perks such as suite upgrades, complimentary nights, and bespoke dining experiences.