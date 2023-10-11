Hotels to steel: India Inc unlocks subsidiaries' value with mergers, splits

The buzzword in India’s corporate boardrooms is creating assets through mergers and splits, with such deals rising sharply in the third quarter of this financial year (Q3 FY24).

The combined value of deals in Q3 FY24 reached $32.9 billion, the highest quarterly total since the second quarter of FY22 when the merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC was announced.

Reliance Industries’ $18.4 billion split of its financial services arm, Jio Financial Services, is the largest deal involving an Indian company this year. The merger of IDFC Ltd and IDFC FIRST Bank and the demerger of JFS accounted for more than 60 per cent of the September quarter deal value. Of the largest five deals this year, five were announced since July, according to Refinitiv, a global provider of data. Vedanta Ltd became the latest corporate giant to join the restructuring bandwagon when it said in September it would split five key businesses and list them separately.



"As Indian conglomerates expand, they venture into diverse businesses. With some divisions now sizable, demerging them creates value for both the company and shareholders. Independent listings determine their fair value. In this market frenzy, seizing the opportunity ensures optimal valuations for these entities, making it a strategic move for growth,” said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama alternative and quantitative research.

Indian executives said deals create shareholders value and give synergy benefits. Supratim Dutta, executive director and chief financial officer of ITC Ltd, said the group’s hotel business had matured and scaled up over the years and was now poised to chart its own growth path.



“With the demerger, the new entity would operate with an optimal capital structure with the ability to fund its own growth requirement as well as the flexibility to attract the right set of investors and strategic partners/ collaborations whose investment strategies and risk profiles are aligned more sharply with the hospitality industry. The arrangement is also aimed at unlocking value for ITC shareholders, whilst reinforcing ITC’s sharper capital allocation strategy,” said Dutta.

ITC Hotels merged with ITC Ltd in 2004 in order to consolidate the group’s hotels business and scale it up. ITC officials said the demerger will likely be completed in about 15 months from the time of announcement in August this year.



Tata Steel, which is merging seven group companies with itself, has said the amalgamation will integrate the steel value chain and ensure a common face to market. It will allow the business to provide a bouquet approach to customers in terms of offerings of value added products.

Tata Steel, which expects significant synergy benefits, expects to achieve economies of scale by integrating common functions like procurement, supply chain, marketing and sales under one umbrella. Its board approved the schemes for amalgamation in September 2022.

The most talked about demerger this year is of Vedanta Ltd, which plans to convert into six separate, listed and independent companies. Analysts said the reorganisation was necessitated by the massive debt of the promoter entity, Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), which has received a huge dividend from its Indian subsidiary in the last two years to repay part of its debt.



Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has said the demerger of his group’s Indian unit will unlock value and create potential for faster growth in each vertical. “While they all come under the larger umbrella of natural resources, each has its own market, demand and supply trends, and potential to deploy technology to raise productivity,” he said.

Analysts though are not convinced that reorganisation will address Vedanta’s debt problem. “The consolidated debt across all its proposed entities will still remain the same. We remain concerned that the precarious debt situation at Vedanta Resources is still unaddressed. VRL has been the financing vehicle for its debt obligations and servicing that debt remains critical,” said analysts with CreditSights.