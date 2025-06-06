Home / Industry / News / Multiplexes bank on 'Housefull 5' repeat viewings to lift footfalls

Multiplexes bank on 'Housefull 5' repeat viewings to lift footfalls

As of Thursday, advance ticket sales for the film - which revolves around three imposters named Jolly (played by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh) claiming to be heirs of billions

Housefull 5 tease out today
premium
Housefull 5 is expected to open in the ₹22 crore to ₹25 crore range on Day 1, according to Miraj Entertainment. | File Image
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the first half of 2025, only a few Hindi-language films — such as Chhaava and Raid 2 — managed to draw audiences to theatres. This trend may shift with the release of Housefull 5 on Friday, as multiplex chains anticipate a rise in footfalls and occupancy levels, projected to range between 40 and 60 per cent compared to traditional releases.
 
The optimism follows an announcement by Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the producers of the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise, that the murder mystery comedy will feature two different endings, each revealing a different killer.
 
“We fully expect this fresh format to drive a notable rise in footfalls, with audiences eager to experience both endings,” said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer (CEO), revenue and operations, PVR INOX. “This is likely to translate into strong word-of-mouth and encourage repeat viewings, resulting in higher overall footfalls compared to traditional releases. Based on our projections and current advance booking trends, we anticipate occupancy rates of around 45 to 50 per cent during the opening weekend across major metropolitan areas and select tier-II cities.”
 
Dutta added that the dual-ending format is also expected to positively impact occupancy rates per screening.
 
Housefull 5 is expected to open in the ₹22 crore to ₹25 crore range on Day 1, according to Miraj Entertainment.
 
“Occupancy so far looks encouraging, though it’s too early to share exact numbers or percentages — especially with evening shows projected to perform strongly,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment.
 
According to Sacnilk.com, a Bollywood movie data tracker, Housefull 5 earned around ₹11.4 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1. This figure may be revised, as this story went to print before the day concluded.
 
Theatre executives and trade analysts said the novelty factor — combined with the franchise’s established fan base — is expected to boost both footfalls and overall box office performance. Past films such as Sholay and Rang De Basanti have experimented with altered endings, and more recently, the Sohum Shah-starrer Crazxy changed its climax. However, releasing two different endings theatrically at the same time is a first for the Indian market.
 
As of Thursday, advance ticket sales for the film — which revolves around three imposters named Jolly (played by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh) claiming to be heirs to a billionaire — had crossed ₹6 crore, according to film trade analyst Girish Wankhede.
   
Echoing PVR INOX’s projections, Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta A2 Cinemas, said he expects both footfalls and occupancy to hover around 50 to 60 per cent for the opening weekend.
 
“This rise [in occupancy and footfalls] shouldn’t be compared to previous weeks, as nothing has performed exceptionally well in the past month,” he noted.
 
Mendiratta agreed with Dutta and Puri, saying the strategic move is likely to deepen audience engagement at a time when viewer attention is increasingly split across platforms.
 
“Housefull 5 benefits from franchise loyalty, and with the dual-ending format, it adds curiosity. That combination will likely drive repeat viewings,” Mendiratta said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian pharma market grows 7.2% in May led by chronic therapies

Sunil Mittal, Warburg Pincus in exclusive talks for Haier India's 49% stake

Premium

Govt plans ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme to recycle critical minerals

Premium

7.5% flights cancelled for 3 months at Delhi airport due to runway upgrade

Musk's Starlink gets licence to offer satellite internet services in India

Topics :Bollywood box officeIndian Box OfficeHindi moviescinema multiplex

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story