Multiplexes bank on 'Housefull 5' repeat viewings to lift footfalls

In the first half of 2025, only a few Hindi-language films — such as Chhaava and Raid 2 — managed to draw audiences to theatres. This trend may shift with the release of Housefull 5 on Friday, as multiplex chains anticipate a rise in footfalls and occupancy levels, projected to range between 40 and 60 per cent compared to traditional releases.

The optimism follows an announcement by Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the producers of the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise, that the murder mystery comedy will feature two different endings, each revealing a different killer.

“We fully expect this fresh format to drive a notable rise in footfalls, with audiences eager to experience both endings,” said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer (CEO), revenue and operations, PVR INOX . “This is likely to translate into strong word-of-mouth and encourage repeat viewings, resulting in higher overall footfalls compared to traditional releases. Based on our projections and current advance booking trends, we anticipate occupancy rates of around 45 to 50 per cent during the opening weekend across major metropolitan areas and select tier-II cities.”

Dutta added that the dual-ending format is also expected to positively impact occupancy rates per screening. Housefull 5 is expected to open in the ₹22 crore to ₹25 crore range on Day 1, according to Miraj Entertainment. “Occupancy so far looks encouraging, though it’s too early to share exact numbers or percentages — especially with evening shows projected to perform strongly,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment. According to Sacnilk.com, a Bollywood movie data tracker, Housefull 5 earned around ₹11.4 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1. This figure may be revised, as this story went to print before the day concluded.

Theatre executives and trade analysts said the novelty factor — combined with the franchise’s established fan base — is expected to boost both footfalls and overall box office performance. Past films such as Sholay and Rang De Basanti have experimented with altered endings, and more recently, the Sohum Shah-starrer Crazxy changed its climax. However, releasing two different endings theatrically at the same time is a first for the Indian market. As of Thursday, advance ticket sales for the film — which revolves around three imposters named Jolly (played by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh) claiming to be heirs to a billionaire — had crossed ₹6 crore, according to film trade analyst Girish Wankhede.