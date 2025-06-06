Delhi airport to cancel nearly 7.5% flights for 3 months for runway work

About 7.5 per cent of daily flights to and from Delhi airport will be cancelled between 15 June and 15 September this year, as one of its four runways undergoes an upgrade, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said on Friday.

GMR Group-led DIAL operates the Delhi airport , the largest in the country. “The Delhi airport handles 1,450 aircraft movements per day. Out of these, 114 daily movements will be cancelled during the runway upgrade,” Jaipuriar said at a press conference.

“The number of cancellations will be in the range of 7–7.5 per cent, compared to the usual 3–4 per cent on a normal day. However, this time we have coordinated with airlines in advance and rescheduled flights accordingly, which will help reduce any cascading impact,” he added.

ALSO READ: Akasa Air signs pact with Adani Airport to launch operations from NMIA Referring to a similar upgrade effort earlier this year, he said, “Last time, the lack of proper rescheduling led to cascading disruptions when wind patterns changed. This time, the impact on passengers will be much lower. Since they’ve been informed in advance, they will have enough time to rebook or make alternate arrangements.” CAT III-B is a precision landing system that allows aircraft to land in very low visibility conditions, such as dense fog, thereby improving overall airport reliability in adverse weather. The upgrade of Runway 10/28—to install an instrument landing system (ILS) and make it compliant with CAT III-B operations—was originally scheduled for April–May. However, unexpected changes in wind patterns during that time severely affected flight operations, causing delays.

As a result, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on 21 April directed DIAL to postpone the upgrade and resume operations on Runway 10/28. The runway was made operational again on 6 May, and the upgrade was deferred to the 15 June–15 September window. “The revised timeline was agreed upon by all airlines,” Jaipuriar said. Following this, airlines collaborated with DIAL to rework slot allocations and align with the revised arrival capacity. “The objective was to ensure optimum use of available runway capacity while maintaining on-time performance,” he added. “During the fog season, the arrival capacity of all runways comes down due to safety concerns, as arriving aircraft have to be spaced out,” Jaipuriar explained. “In case of westerly winds, arrivals drop from 42 per hour to 30 per hour during CAT III-B operations. But with easterly winds, arrivals currently fall sharply from 42 per hour to just 15 per hour. Once the upgrade is complete, that number will go up to 30 even with easterly winds, significantly improving efficiency,” he added.