Govt plans ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme to recycle critical minerals

Following the disruption in the supply of rare earths and permanent magnets after China’s notification on 4 April, the mines ministry is planning to introduce a ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme to recycle critical minerals, according to a top official.

In parallel, Midwest Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd (MAM), a Hyderabad-based company specialising in advanced materials and rare earth magnets, is in talks with the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Hyderabad, to acquire its technology for extracting and processing rare earth magnets, the official said.

The incentive scheme will focus on critical minerals such as neodymium (a rare-earth element from the lanthanide series), copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt, and will form part of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), announced in January.

‘What we aim to do is incentivise the recycling of critical minerals. Rare earth magnets are included among these. Recycling and retrieving old permanent magnets is challenging, but if someone wants to recycle neodymium—one of the four rare earths—we will provide incentives,’ the official said, adding, ‘The scheme is in its final stage and will seek Cabinet approval soon.’ This initiative is aimed at encouraging more companies to set up operations in India and ensure that processing occurs domestically. ALSO READ: Auto equipment manufacturers make 2-pronged plans for rare earth crunch The official noted: ‘If we throw away a lot of these batteries, we can extract lithium from them. Companies already collect used batteries through scrap dealers, crush them, and extract lithium for resale. However, these companies argue that it is not viable due to regulatory and environmental constraints. We are offering incentives to encourage more companies to engage in this process.’

At present, several companies, including Attero Recycling, Lohum Cleantech, Gravita India, Umicore, Glencore, Li-Cycle Corporation and RecycLiCo Battery Materials, are extracting lithium from used batteries in India. The government wants to increase this number to 100 companies. Currently, there is no scrap duty imposed on this process. ‘A significant amount of scrap comes from abroad. With the incentive scheme, we can enhance recycling efforts. This approach accelerates the availability of critical minerals, while mining can be time-consuming,’ the official said. Queries sent to the spokesperson and secretary of the mines ministry and MAM remained unanswered at press time.

On the extraction and processing of rare earth magnets, the official said, ‘Midwest Advanced Materials has acquired the technology developed by NFTDC, Hyderabad, which is being commercialised. In the next six months, we will be able to produce permanent magnets in India. However, the challenge is that automobile companies cannot afford to wait, and even if MAM succeeds, China could undermine their business by offering lower prices.’ Currently, IREL (India) Ltd—formerly Indian Rare Earths Ltd—is the sole producer of rare earth elements in India, and has a lengthy production timeline. India has successfully auctioned two rare earth mines.

The official explained: ‘We cannot claim that we can immediately supply rare earth magnets because establishing a supply chain takes time.’ IREL is close to the point of supply, as its three units in Kerala, Odisha and Tamil Nadu already produce monazite from beach sand minerals—but this is not sufficient to meet domestic demand. From monazite, four rare earth elements—neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium—necessary for permanent magnets, can be extracted. Although rare earth elements are found in several countries, China dominates the global supply, accounting for 61 per cent of production and 92 per cent of processing, according to the International Energy Agency.