Housing.com ties up with BOXX to provide insurance plan from cyber fraud

Real estate portal Housing.com on Monday said it has tied up with global insurtech player BOXX to offer cyber security plan for protecting its customers from digital fraud.

This collaboration aims to provide digital security for Indian homebuyers by introducing the comprehensive 'Cyber Protect' plan.

"With support from BOXX and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, the plan empowers customers to safeguard their digital lives and secure them against digital fraud -- all for an affordable monthly premium of just Rs 199," Housing.com said in a statement.

This added safeguard protects financial transactions and contributes to an overall secure online environment.

Established in 2012 and later acquired by REA India in 2017, Housing.com is a prop-tech platform for homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. New homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living spaces are listed on its platform.