Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Housing sales in MMR likely to cross Rs 1.35 trillion this year: Report

Housing sales in MMR likely to cross Rs 1.35 trillion this year: Report

The consultant noted that Mumbai's resilient residential market continues its onward strides with significant growth in sales and new launches

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building
By 2030, the ongoing infrastructure projects are expected to foster new residential hubs and revitalise existing ones, it added | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 1:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Housing sales in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) primary residential market are expected to cross Rs 1.35 lakh crore this calendar year, according to JLL India.

Real estate consultant JLL India on Thursday released its report 'Mumbai Residential Market-Through the Lens of Time' at the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) event held here.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The consultant noted that Mumbai's resilient residential market continues its onward strides with significant growth in sales and new launches.

The MMR continues to attract substantial real estate investments, exemplified by record-high sales values and strategic infrastructure developments.

"As infrastructure projects continue to enhance connectivity and create new residential hubs, we foresee Mumbai's market not only maintaining its momentum but also setting new benchmarks in the coming years," said Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO-Maharashtra.

Mumbai includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane city and Navi Mumbai. Residential sales value is estimated based on the primary market (first sale).

More From This Section

SpiceJet fliers barred from checking-in at Dubai airport over airline dues

Rising airfares put a damper on Dussehra and Diwali travel plans this year

Govt proposes domestic sale of raw sugar, ending six-decade-old ban

Rajasthan's industry body urges state govt for continuation of RIPS

Premium

Draft Digital Competition Bill: Kirana vs quick commerce likely on table

"As of June 2024, Mumbai stands as one of the leading contributors to pan-India launches and sales. Residential sales value in 2023 breached Rs 1 lakh crore and is expected to surpass Rs 1.35 lakh crore in 2024, setting a record high for the city," JLL said in a statement.

By 2030, the ongoing infrastructure projects are expected to foster new residential hubs and revitalise existing ones, it added.

"Looking ahead to the future, the Mumbai market is projected to surpass the remarkable milestone of Rs 2 lakh crore in residential sales value by 2030," JLL said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Protests on rise in China amid sluggish economy, housing crisis: Report

NeoLiv ties up with Royal Green Realty to develop Rs 600 cr housing project

Keystone Realtors eyes 32% growth in housing sales this year: CMD

The House of Abhinandan Lodha to invest Rs 1,800 crore, says chairman

Economic Survey says need for 'viable, cost-effective' housing in India

Topics :Housing salesMumbai MetroReal Estate

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story