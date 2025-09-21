Home / Industry / News / Top 9 Indian cities see 4% dip in housing sales in Q3 2025: Report

Top 9 Indian cities see 4% dip in housing sales in Q3 2025: Report

Housing sales in India's top nine cities fell 4% Y-o-Y in Q3 2025 to 1,00,370 units, while new launches stayed flat at 92,229 units, says PropEquity report

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Housing sales in India’s top nine cities fell by 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the July-September quarter of 2025, totalling 1,00,370 units, according to data released by NSE-listed real estate analytics firm PropEquity. This marked the tenth consecutive quarterly decline.
 
New launches remained flat during the period at 92,229 units, a 10 per cent fall compared with the previous quarter.
 
Regional trends: Maharashtra lags, southern cities rise
 
The decline was primarily led by the Maharashtra markets of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, which contracted between 6 and 28 per cent Y-o-Y. Pune, the largest market by volume, recorded sales of 17,762 units but saw a 16 per cent drop from a year earlier.
 
In contrast, Bengaluru posted a 21 per cent rise in sales at 16,840 units, Chennai rose 16 per cent to 5,406 units, and Kolkata surged 25 per cent to 4,732 units. Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad also saw modest Y-o-Y gains of 4 per cent each.
 
Quarter-on-quarter performance
 
On a sequential basis, sales dipped marginally by 1 per cent across the nine cities. Delhi-NCR witnessed the steepest fall of 24 per cent, while Thane recorded an 11 per cent decline. Other markets, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, reported increases.
 
Launches see mixed trends
 
New housing supply across the top cities stayed flat. Bengaluru accounted for nearly one-fifth of new launches, though it saw a 10 per cent decline. Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata registered increases, while Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, and Delhi-NCR posted declines. Quarter-on-quarter, new supply fell 10 per cent, with Delhi-NCR and Chennai leading the drop.
 
Festive demand may lift activity
 
Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity, said: “The reason why we feel that the housing market remains healthy even though the new launches are coming down consecutively is because the sales continue to be higher than the new launches. We anticipate that 2025 will mirror 2024 with approximately 4 lakh unit launches and approximately 4.5 lakh sales, which is marginally lower than the 2024 numbers.”
 
He added that the festive season is expected to boost demand, supporting stronger launches and absorption levels in the coming quarter

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's online home services market to grow 22% to ₹88 bn by FY30: Report

Industry body UCCIL warns against export duty on low-grade iron ore

H-1B visa fee hike disruptive but may boost local hiring: Ex-Nasscom chief

Major American tech companies to bear the brunt of H-1B visa fee hike

Nasscom says US' new H-1B visa policy to impact Indian engineers, IT cos

Topics :Real Estate NewsReal Estate Property rateHousing marketBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story