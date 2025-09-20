Home / Industry / News / Major American tech companies to bear the brunt of H-1B visa fee hike

Major American tech companies to bear the brunt of H-1B visa fee hike

Data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals that out of the top 10 beneficiaries of the H-1B programme in 2025, only two are Indian IT services firms and the rest are global

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR
It is therefore no surprise that big tech firms such as Microsoft and Meta quickly issued internal travel advisories, urging H-1B employees to remain in the US. | File Image
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian IT services sector may feel the pinch of the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike, introduced by the US administration, but the bigger blow will be to US-based big tech companies. 
Data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals the real beneficiaries of the H-1B programme in 2025. Among the top 10 recipients, only two are Indian IT services firms and the rest are global tech and consulting giants.
 
Amazon tops the list with 10,444 H-1B visas, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with 5,505. Microsoft received 5,189, Meta 5,123, Apple 4,202, Google 4,181, and JPMorgan Chase 2,440. The other Indian-origin player is Cognizant, in eighth place with 2,493 visas. This data on the USCIS is as latest as June 30, 2025.
 
It is therefore no surprise that big tech firms such as Microsoft and Meta quickly issued internal travel advisories, urging H-1B employees to remain in the US.
 
"If you are on H1-B visa and in the US, you should remain in the US for the foreseeable future," said an email sent by Microsoft to its employees and reviewed by Business Standard.
 
Industry body Nasscom in its statement mentioned that while they are reviewing the finer details of the order, adjustments of this nature can potentially have ripple effects on America’s innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy.
 
“It will also impact Indian nationals that are on H-1B visas working for global and Indian companies. India’s technology services companies will also be impacted as business continuity will be disrupted for onshore projects and additional cost will require adjustments. Companies will work closely with clients to adapt and manage transitions,” said the statement.
 
While it is true that the Indian IT services players have been the largest beneficiary of the H1-B visa programme over the years, the industry has also reduced its dependence on these visas by hiring more locals. This has also included hiring fresh graduates from campuses.
 
TCS has been hiring around 2,000-2,500 employees in the US every year. In an earlier interview to Business Standard, Milind Lakkad, CHRO, TCS, had said that since the pandemic, TCS hired 20,000 locals.    Top 10 employer-beneficiaries of H-1B Visa 
Employer H-1B Beneficiaries
Amazon 10044
TCS 5505
Microsoft 5189
Meta Platforms 5123
Apple 4202
Google 4181
Cognizant 2493
JPMorgan Chase 2440
Wal-Mart Associates 2390
Deloitte Consulting 2353
  Source: USCIS (as of June 30, 2025) 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nasscom says US' new H-1B visa policy to impact Indian engineers, IT cos

Premium

ITC to continue Nepal investment plans in FMCG and hotels: Sanjiv Puri

Premium

India to play key role in EY's push for proprietary AI language models

Premium

India's AI will look quite interesting, says BharatGen executives

Premium

40% GST slab: Cess backlog hits cigarette, aerated drink distributors

Topics :H1B VisaIT IndustryIndian IT industryIT industry jobs

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story