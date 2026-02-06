How Bihar is attempting power supply cost reduction, sector turnaround

Singh said the state government has issued a work order for the preparation of a digital fixed assets register for the mapping of power assets, their geo-tagging and plotting on a portal. “It is an IT component required for tariff fixation as well. Discoms must know where their assets are, what is their location, and what is their age. We have also awarded contracts for a modern cyber security centre. We have issued an ERP bid which is in the award stage,” he said.