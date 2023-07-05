How infrastructural challenges, legacy issues could impact power reforms

Rights of consumers: In the latest amendment to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2023, the power ministry has introduced ToD to be made effective by April 2024 for industrial consumers and for all other consumers by 2025. It has also specified that the tariff for solar power during the day would be 20 per cent less than the normal tariff.

Over the last fortnight, the Union Ministry of Power has issued a series of regulations aimed at simplifying electricity supply in the country. From time-of-the-day (ToD) tariff to market coupling and changes to the Electricity Rules, the idea is to make electricity more market-oriented and reduce regulatory hurdles. But infrastructural challenges and legacy issues could impact these developments.