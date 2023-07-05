'Many B2C brands have shifted their focus to influencer marketing'

The presence of influencers from different backgrounds, interests, shapes, and sizes increases the relatability factor for consumers. Many B2C brands have shifted their focus from traditional brand ambassadors to influencer marketing as their primary strategy. This transition is driven by the recognition that influencers provide a better fit for day-to-day interactions, amplifying the brand's message and garnering social support in the process.

One notable example is Daniel Wellington, a brand that successfully collaborated with influencers (IN INDIA?) to promote its watches, resulting in a widespread uptake among influencers themselves. Similarly, (Bengaluru-based) BlissClub leveraged influencers to emphasise the comfort and versatility of its activewear, showcasing its usage beyond the realm of gyms and sports into everyday lounging.