Home / Industry / News / HSBC chiefs meet PM Modi, pledge long-term support for India's growth

HSBC chiefs meet PM Modi, pledge long-term support for India's growth

HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker and CEO Georges Elhedery met Prime Minister Modi this week, reaffirming commitment to India's growth and support for key national programmes

HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker and CEO Georges Elhedery met Prime Minister Modi
HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker and CEO Georges Elhedery met Prime Minister Modi
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker and Group Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to India’s economic transformation and global integration.
 
During the meeting, HSBC lauded India’s strong growth momentum and the government’s policy initiatives aimed at “bringing the world to India and India to the world.” The discussions also underscored HSBC’s support for key national programmes, including GIFT City, Digital India, Make in India and Startup India.
 
The engagement, the bank said, highlights its role as a long-term partner in India’s growth journey, with a focus on fostering innovation, sustainability and inclusive development.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

HNIs double in just four years, fuelling surge in luxury auto demand

BNP Paribas leases 1.45 lakh sq ft office space in Thane for ₹95 lakh

Premium

UP govt injects ₹140 crore to boost startups, innovation ecosystem

Domestic pharma firms expected to post 7-9% revenue growth in FY26: Icra

Premium

PM internship scheme pilot likely to be extended for two months

Topics :Narendra ModiHSBCDigital India

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story