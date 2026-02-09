Gaming industry body forms council to boost governance, policy advocacy

The focus on the council comes at a time when the government is encouraging the growth of the orange economy in the country.

The Economic Survey highlighted that the media and entertainment (M&E) sector was a major pillar of the services economy, covering audio-visual production, broadcasting, digital content, animation, gaming, live entertainment, and advertising.

“The Indian gaming market is one of the largest consumer markets in the world, and we see a large opportunity. As part of the council, I will work to shape frameworks that give investor confidence—clear regulations, IP protection, and ease of doing business—so hopefully we can make global capital flow to Indian gaming companies building world-class products,” said Anuj Tandon, partner – India and UAE, Bitkraft Ventures.