Gaming industry body forms council to boost governance, policy advocacy

The council includes members such as Roby John of Supergaming, Keerti Singh of Hitwicket, Dayanidhi MG of Electronic Arts (EA), Deepak M V of Nazara Technologies
, Akshat Rathee of Nodwin Gaming, Anuj Tandon of Bitkraft Ventures, among others.
“With the governing council in place, GDAI now has a strong leadership and execution engine to work alongside the Board. This structure allows us to translate industry priorities into action across policy engagement, talent development and ecosystem funding. Our focus is clear: enabling Indian studios to create and own original IP, scale globally, and position India as a competitive hub for game development,” said Sridhar Muppidi, chairperson, GDAI.