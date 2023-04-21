Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai hired maximum apprentices till March: Report



According to the TeamLease Apprenticeship Outlook Report released by human resources firm TeamLease, the hiring intent in Hyderabad now stands at 83 per cent. In Delhi, it is 82 per cent and 81 per cent in Chennai. The other two cities with high hiring intent are Bengaluru (80 per cent) and Mumbai (77 per cent). Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai showed the maximum intent to hire apprentices in India, a new report released on Friday revealed. In the last quarter of the previous financial year, 2022-23, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru, however, hired the maximum number of apprentices in India, it added.



"These cities, being hubs of the IT/tech industry, provide ample opportunities for apprentices to gain industry-specific skills and knowledge, while contributing to the growth of the technology sector," said Sumit Kumar, chief business officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship. The report was based on a survey of 597 employers across India.



In apprenticeship, people are trained in any particular industry or establishment. They teach the skills required to complete a particular job. The apprentices are also paid during the process, often leading to full-time employment. On a pan-India level, 79 per cent of employers showed intent to hire more apprentices in the quarter ending March. It was higher than 77 per cent in the same quarter in 2022.



The report highlighted that a notable uptick in the involvement of apprentices was observed, the highest in Engineering and Industrial, followed by Electrical and Electronics and BFSI. 94 per cent of employers in Engineering and Industrial, 93 per cent in Electrical and Electronics, and 85 per cent in BFSI are willing to increase their apprentice engagement. "Under the Apprentices Act, 1961, an organization can engage 2.5 per cent to 15 per cent of the total manpower strength," said Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta, business head at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

"The social impact of apprenticeship programs like reducing unemployment, improving livelihoods, and empowering local communities through skill development while economically boosting productivity, innovation, and competitiveness of businesses, is driving overall prosperity. Additionally, with the Union Budget 2023-24 announcement of aiding 4.7 million youth over the next three years, India Inc is close to witnessing what a global powerhouse of robust, skilful talent looks like," Kumar added.