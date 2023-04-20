Home / Industry / News / BIS non-clearance halt import of viscose, polyester staple fibre

BIS non-clearance halt import of viscose, polyester staple fibre

According to industry sources, even after around 20 days since its implementation, applications for BIS certification by foreign companies are still pending, causing a halt on imports of both VSF, PSF

Shine Jacob Chennai
BIS non-clearance halt import of viscose, polyester staple fibre

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
The government’s decision to implement quality control order (QCO) for synthetic fibres, making the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification mandatory for viscose staple fibre (VSF) and polyester staple fibre (PSF) has now started hitting the importers of these products in India and helping domestic manufacturers.
According to industry sources, even after around 20 days since its implementation, applications for BIS certification by foreign companies are still pending, causing a halt on the imports of both VSF and PSF.
At present, India is the largest importer of viscose fibre in the World and depends on China, Indonesia and Spain for its imports, while on polyester staple fibre the country is dependent on China for imports. According to sources, foreign manufacturers are mulling legal options and may file a writ petition against the government of India, in its move to support local manufacturers. The step is likely to benefit Grasim In

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

