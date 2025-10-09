IATO urges government to strengthen global promotion of India tourism

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Thursday urged the government to urgently adopt a comprehensive strategy to boost the country’s international tourism promotion and position India as a top global travel destination.

Tourism body seeks attachés and marketing funds for embassies

“The association stresses the appointment of Tourism Attachés or Nodal Officers in at least 30 priority embassies worldwide, supported by specialised PR and marketing teams to lead promotional activities,” the industry body said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Indian diplomatic missions should be provided with dedicated tourism promotion funds to design region-specific campaigns.

This follows IATO’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, seeking an immediate budgetary allocation of Rs 1,000 crore under the Incredible India campaign, and the formation of an India Tourism Board under the PM’s leadership to increase foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs). While the government is yet to respond, IATO President Ravi Gosain told Business Standard that there is now a “close margin” between 2019’s FTA numbers and 2025 levels. India’s foreign tourist arrivals still below pre-Covid levels India’s FTA numbers stood at 99,51,722 in 2024, lower than the pre-pandemic level of 1,09,30,355 in 2019, according to the Ministry of Tourism’s India Tourism Data Compendium 2025. For 2025, figures still trail both 2024 and pre-Covid levels. India recorded around 4.27 million FTAs during January–June this year, compared to 4.91 million in the same period last year.

IATO proposes cost-sharing for global campaigns To enhance efficiency, IATO suggested a cost-sharing mechanism between the Ministry of Tourism and states and union territories, with a 50:50 funding split for international marketing campaigns. “To strengthen India’s presence at global tourism fairs, IATO requests the creation of a unified India Pavilion replacing fragmented state booths. The association also calls for launching a refreshed Incredible India brand identity in 2026 to unify all stakeholders under one cohesive theme,” the association said in a release. Need for coordinated marketing and calendar of events So far, Gosain added, states and the central government conduct their own promotions separately. He proposed creating a shared annual calendar of roadshows, exhibitions, and digital campaigns, in consultation with the association, to prevent duplication and ensure strategic deployment of resources.

“India needs a stronger global presence through integrated campaigns in both traditional and emerging markets, supported by digital outreach, roadshows, and joint promotions with the private sector,” Gosain said in a statement. “A long-term, country-specific marketing strategy and continuity of branding under the ‘Incredible India’ campaign are essential to strengthen India’s position as a year-round destination. We are hopeful that the Finance Commission will recognise tourism’s multiplier effect on the economy and employment, and extend enhanced fiscal support for global promotion and infrastructure development.” Themed events and reforms to the marketing assistance scheme Another initiative IATO recommended is organising themed India Evenings at international trade fairs in partnership with Indian hotel chains and brands, showcasing Bollywood, festivals, heritage, and bazaars to enhance India’s global appeal.