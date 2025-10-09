Bollywood glamour drives surge in beauty sales this Karwa Chauth

“Life imitates art far more than art imitates life,” said Oscar Wilde. In India, where Bollywood often sets the tone for life, Karwa Chauth has emerged as an occasion for beauty brands to shine.

Bollywood glamour turns Karwa Chauth into a beauty moment

Directors Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar have popularised and glamourised the festival in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Think song sequences with wives dressed in red as they wait for the moon to rise. Every year, this cinematic influence makes Karwa Chauth a major occasion for beauty and apparel brands as women begin preparations well in advance.

For Sugar Cosmetics, this is a yearly phenomenon. “It is a time that beauty brands wait for as action starts to heat up, especially in the week preceding the festival and reaches a zenith the day before Karwa Chauth,” Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder and chief operating officer, Sugar Cosmetics, told Business Standard. Red shades dominate festive makeup sales Red remains the colour of choice for most customers. For Sugar, its matte lipstick crayon in the shade Scarlet O’Hara — a cool red — is among the bestsellers during the festival. “It goes with other celebratory colours like gold, and all shades of red across products such as lipsticks or blushes do very well. We have clocked revenues of Rs 4 crore on the day before the festival and expect even higher revenues this year from that single day,” Mukherjee said, adding that the brand expects revenue of around Rs 75 crore in October alone, buoyed by the festive season.

Renee sees strong demand across north India For Renee Cosmetics, Karwa Chauth has emerged as one of the biggest occasions. “It is a big occasion in the northern region, just like Durga Pujo in the East or Navratri in the western parts. While it may still be too early to comment, we typically see sales rising 25–30 per cent in the week before, with an instant uptick as people start stepping out more,” said Asutosh Valani, co-founder, Renee Cosmetics. The brand has seen a quick pickup of “30 per cent in the offline channel and almost 50 per cent in online channels,” he added. Demand for the brand’s liquid sindoor, lipsticks, and kajal — both base and premium — rises significantly during the festival.