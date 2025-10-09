Mohan Yadav blames Tamil Nadu for poor cooperation in cough syrup case

Following the tragic deaths of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and Betul districts due to toxic cough syrup, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Nagpur on Thursday. He met with hospitalised children and their families to inquire about their condition.

CM Yadav accuses Tamil Nadu of poor cooperation

During his visit, the Chief Minister said, “The way our children suffered kidney failure and died due to poisonous cough syrup is deeply concerning. Our state police have taken action in the state where the medicine was manufactured. However, it is also true that the Tamil Nadu government has not provided the level of cooperation that is expected. The Drug Controller there should have conducted a proper investigation into the substandard medicines. The responsibility lies with the states and companies where the drugs are produced. Despite this, we have taken action against the concerned officials in our own state after discrepancies were found in random samples.”

Sresan Pharma director arrested in Chennai Govindan Ranganathan, Director of Sresan Pharma — the company that manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup linked to the deaths — has been arrested. The special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Madhya Pradesh government apprehended Ranganathan in Chennai on Wednesday night. Chhindwara Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey confirmed that the SIT presented Ranganathan before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet, Chennai. A transit remand will be sought to bring him to Chhindwara. Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking probe by experts or CBI The Supreme Court is expected to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) on Friday regarding the investigation. Advocate Vishal Tiwari has filed a petition requesting that the case be investigated by a committee of experts under the National Judicial Commission or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).