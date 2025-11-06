FMCG cuts hit TV ads: India's broadcast advertising falls 10% in 2025

Television advertising in India is going through a slowdown, with ad volumes falling by 10 per cent in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, The Economic Times reported citing data from TAM AdEx.

The slowdown has hit television broadcasters hard, with most major networks reporting lower ad revenues. Zee Entertainment saw its advertising income fall 11 per cent to ₹3,591 crore in FY25, while Sony Pictures Networks India’s ad revenue dropped 9 per cent to ₹2,606 crore. Sun TV Network reported a 4 per cent decline to ₹1,440 crore from advertising and slot sales.

ALSO READ: Television budgets fade, streaming holds firm, films steal spotlight Executives said the fall reflects a changing viewing pattern as more audiences move to on-demand digital platforms, the news report said. FMCG, household products still dominate Despite the pullback in spending, FMCG companies and household brands continued to dominate television advertising. Between January and September, the food and beverages category accounted for 21 per cent of total ad volume, followed by personal care, hygiene, services, household goods and retail. Together, the top ten sectors contributed 88 per cent of all TV advertising, the news report said. Top advertisers and channel trends According to the report, Hindustan Unilever remained the largest TV advertiser, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India and Godrej Consumer Products. The top 10 advertisers together made up 42 per cent of the total ad volume. While the categories of advertisers stayed largely unchanged, there was a shift in how ad placements were made.