Home / Industry / News / 78% of Tamil Nadu's ₹11.4 trn MoUs now under implementation: TRB Rajaa

78% of Tamil Nadu's ₹11.4 trn MoUs now under implementation: TRB Rajaa

Rajaa said the state has attracted Rs 11.4 trillion in MoU-based investments since the DMK took charge, with nearly four-fifths of projects already in implementation stages

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa
Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Wednesday that the state has attracted investments to the tune of around Rs 11.4 trillion through 1,016 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) since the DMK government took charge, out of which 78 per cent are already in various stages of implementation.
 
The MoUs are projected to have an employment potential of more than 3.4 million jobs. Around 809 of these projects, accounting for over 78 per cent of all MoUs, have already secured land and are at various stages of implementation, including commercial production, trial runs, partial operations, and active construction.
 
He said the advantage with Tamil Nadu is that development is spread across the state. Districts like Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Vellore, and Erode have emerged as strong economic centres, Rajaa said.
 
In electronics, the state's exports have jumped from $1.66 billion in 2020–21 to $14.65 billion, posting almost nine-fold growth. Sunrise sectors such as electric mobility, semiconductors, green energy, aerospace, and global capability centres have witnessed rapid growth.
 
Major companies that invested in recent times include Kaynes, Tata Electronics, Corning (US), and YES (US) in the electronics sector; VinFast, Tata JLR, and Ford in automobiles; Festo (Germany) and Knorr-Bremse (Germany); and Godrej, Dabur, and PepsiCo in consumer goods.
 
As per data released by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), the number of registered factories rose from 46,899 in 2020–21 to 52,614 in FY 2024–25. As per Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) data, the number of registered workers has increased from 5.4 million in 2020–21 to nearly 8.4 million in 2025–26, an addition of 3 million jobs, which indicates significant employment growth in the formal sector alone, he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Khan Market 24th most expensive high-street retail location globally

Sarvam likely to unveil India's maiden sovereign AI model by February

CAG to conduct pan India audit on ease of doing business for MSMEs

Govt invites applications for quality audit as Coal Exchange takes shape

Trai directs financial entities to use '1600' number series from 2026

Topics :Tamil NaduIndustrial growthElectronicsDMK

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story