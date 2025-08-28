ICEA urges government to reduce GST on ACs and TVs from 28% to 18%

The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has urged the government to rationalise the Goods and Services Tax on air conditioners and television sets from the current 28 per cent to 18 per cent to stimulate domestic demand, affordability and global competitiveness.

“Air conditioners and televisions are no longer luxury goods. They are essential consumer durables that define the modern quality of life. Keeping them in the highest GST slab alongside sin goods is inconsistent and counterproductive,” ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

According to ICEA, India shipped 12.1 million television units in 2024, of which smart TVs accounted for 91 per cent. The average household television size preference is between 43 and 50 inches. Still, since it is taxed at 28 per cent, it discourages production and slows down formal adoption of these products, ICEA said.