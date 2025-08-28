Home / Industry / News / ICEA urges government to reduce GST on ACs and TVs from 28% to 18%

ICEA urges government to reduce GST on ACs and TVs from 28% to 18%

Indian Cellular and Electronics Association seeks GST cut on air conditioners and television sets to improve affordability, boost domestic sales and enhance India's competitiveness in global markets

India electronics exports FY25, India mobile phone exports 2025, PLI scheme electronics impact, India export rankings, Ashwini Vaishnaw, electronics sector growth
According to ICEA, India shipped 12.1 million television units in 2024, of which smart TVs accounted for 91 per cent.
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has urged the government to rationalise the Goods and Services Tax on air conditioners and television sets from the current 28 per cent to 18 per cent to stimulate domestic demand, affordability and global competitiveness.
 
“Air conditioners and televisions are no longer luxury goods. They are essential consumer durables that define the modern quality of life. Keeping them in the highest GST slab alongside sin goods is inconsistent and counterproductive,” ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.
 
According to ICEA, India shipped 12.1 million television units in 2024, of which smart TVs accounted for 91 per cent. The average household television size preference is between 43 and 50 inches. Still, since it is taxed at 28 per cent, it discourages production and slows down formal adoption of these products, ICEA said.
 
“A uniform 18 per cent rate for all TVs would directly curb grey channels, boost formal sales and incentivise domestic display manufacturing,” ICEA said.
 
Similarly, though air conditioner penetration in India is barely 8 per cent, the product is taxed at 28 per cent, higher than the 8–15 per cent tax charged on these products globally, the industry body said.
 
“This makes ACs costlier by 8–10 per cent, constraining adoption. Correcting GST to 18 per cent will unlock domestic demand and establish India as a competitive hub for global exports,” ICEA said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Telcos announce relief measures for customers in rain-hit and flood regions

India reaches out to 100 nations for ₹10 trillion shipping investment

Mfg GVA grew 11.9% in 2023-24, shows Annual Survey of Industries data

Sentient cofounder calls for viable and decentralised open-source AI

Senior living market to reach $8 billion by 2030, ASLI-JLL report shows

Topics :GST tax slabsGST exemptionTelevisionair conditioners

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story