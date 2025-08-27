India eyes investments of ₹10 trn into shipping sector at biennial meet

In a bid to drive investments worth ₹10 trillion into India’s shipping, ports, and shipbuilding sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has reached out to over 100 countries for the India Maritime Week, proposed to be held in October.

With India enforcing a host of fiscal and legislative reforms over the past seven months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally interact with global chief executive officers of leading global shipping companies at the maritime week, said R Lakshmanan, joint secretary at the shipping ministry, while addressing ambassadors and delegates of various nations in Delhi.

“These opportunities open up to $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap, with strong potential for joint ventures in developing ports and cargo terminal operations, multi-modal terminals, maritime services, shipbuilding, ship recycling and ship repairs, green hydrogen hubs, and sustainable shipping solutions,” Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said at the Ambassadors’ Roundtable Meet. According to a presentation made by the shipping ministry, 25 global CEOs and around 10 regional business leaders will meet the Prime Minister in October. Ambassadors of several countries sought discussions on the proposed India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), while landlocked countries sought deliberations on the future of the Chabahar Port, which is proposed to be a gateway to Central Asia.