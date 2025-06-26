PE inflow in real estate at $1.73 bn, set to drop in H1: Knight Frank

Private equity (PE) investments in the Indian real estate sector stood at $1.73 billion till June 15 this year and are likely to fall sharply in the first half of 2025 as investors have become cautious, according to Knight Frank India.

The PE inflow in real estate stood at $2.96 billion in the first half of 2024.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank India on Thursday attributed the likely fall in PE investments to "...a shift in global capital flows due to elevated interest rates, tightening liquidity, and increased investor scrutiny over risk-adjusted and post-tax returns".

The office segment attracted the highest share of PE capital at $706 million till June 15 of the 2025 calendar year.