Home / Industry / News / Gadkari says govt working on rare earth alternatives: 'Will be solved soon'

Gadkari says govt working on rare earth alternatives: 'Will be solved soon'

Speaking to Business Standard, Gadkari explained the government's multipronged push for self-reliance and assured that the problem of restrictions on rare earth magnets will be solved soon

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
Asked whether the Centre is concerned over bitumen supplies being impacted because of the Israel-Iran conflict, Gadkari said that trials are currently underway | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union minister Nitin Gadkari assured that Indian startups, research institutions, and engineering colleges are working hard to find solutions for several problems, including finding alternatives to rare earth magnets.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Gadkari talked about the government’s multi-pronged push for self-reliance and assured that the problem of restrictions on rare earth magnets will be solved soon.
 
The minister's remarks come amid China's export restrictions on seven heavy and medium rare earth elements and magnets. These elements include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, which are crucial for sectors like defence, energy, and auto, especially electric vehicles (EVs).
 

India looks beyond China for rare earths

 
HD Kumaraswamy, the minister for heavy industries, on Tuesday said the government is now in talks with Japan and Vietnam for rare earths. The Centre also aims to announce an incentive scheme for processing rare earth oxides into magnets, which could take up to two years. Kumaraswamy further said a decision regarding this is expected in 15-20 days.
 
Business Standard previously reported that to mitigate the impact of export restrictions from China, the Centre was also planning to develop 3,000 to 5,000 incentive schemes and looking at alternative countries. The restrictions from China have brought difficulties to automakers and high-tech manufacturers, both globally and in India. 

India concerned over essential bitumen supplies?

Asked whether the Centre is concerned over bitumen supplies being impacted because of the Israel-Iran conflict, Gadkari said that trials are currently underway where a one-kilometre road was built using bio-bitumen, where the lignin is procured using stubble. 
 
The minister said that Indian Oil has commenced a project in Haryana's Panipat district, under which, stubble is being used to generate bio-bitumen, ethanol, and sustainable aviation fuel. 
 
Calling for India to become 'Atmanirbhar', Gadkari said that India must become self-reliant in everything, adding that the imports should come down, while exports should go up.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PE inflow in real estate at $1.73 bn, set to drop in H1: Knight Frank

Icra revises India's PV wholesale growth forecast to 1-4% for FY26

Oil refiners' May crude processing edges up 0.4% from a year earlier

Grade A office leasing up 11% in Q2 CY25, led by flex space demand: Report

Sluggish demand weighs on Indian steel sector, pulls down prices

Topics :Nitin GadkariH D KumaraswamyBS Web ReportsIsrael Iran ConflictAuto industryElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story