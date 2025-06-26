Gadkari says govt working on rare earth alternatives: 'Will be solved soon'

Union minister Nitin Gadkari assured that Indian startups, research institutions, and engineering colleges are working hard to find solutions for several problems, including finding alternatives to rare earth magnets.

Speaking to Business Standard, Gadkari talked about the government’s multi-pronged push for self-reliance and assured that the problem of restrictions on rare earth magnets will be solved soon.

The minister's remarks come amid China's export restrictions on seven heavy and medium rare earth elements and magnets. These elements include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, which are crucial for sectors like defence, energy, and auto, especially electric vehicles (EVs).