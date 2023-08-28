IFSCA panel looks to clear decks for direct listing at the Gift City

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has proposed key exemptions to the current listing framework and measures for setting up of holding companies (holdcos) and special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) to encourage domestic startups list at the Gift City, the country’s only international financial services centre (IFSC).

Under the current framework, an issuing company to be eligible to list on IFSC exchanges should have an operating revenue of at least $20 million in the preceding financial year and an average pre-tax profit of at least $1 million during the preceding three financial years.

An expert committee has noted that these conditions have acted as hurdles for listing of new-age companies that need a relook.

“The conditions of pre-tax profits and business duration of three years may act as a significant barrier for the startups established in India or outside India to get themselves listed on IFSC stock exchange immediately,” noted the committee chaired by G Padmanabhan, the former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its report titled ‘Onshoring the Indian Innovation to GIFT IFSC’,

“It is recommended to relax or provide certain exemptions from such conditions for the listing of startup in IFSC, which would allow them to raise capital from the market and can optimize cost that can provide the benefits in terms of value, quantum and quality,” it added.

The recommendations follow the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month to allow direct listing of Indian companies on the IFSC stock exchanges.

At present, both National Stock Exchange and BSE have their arm and an international stock exchange at IFSC. According to sources, a merger for both these exchange’s IFSC entities is in the works. Experts are of the opinion that the move will help ease the procedural requirements for listing of startups at the IFSC.

Notably, to facilitate direct listing of Indian start-ups on offshore exchanges, the committee has recommended the two avenues—holdco and SPACs, both popular globally.

While recognising that the difficulties of start-ups to list directly on offshore exchanges, the panel has recommended to allow Indian unlisted start-ups to set up holdco in Gift City and allow such holdcos to directly list its equity on certain specified offshore stock exchanges.

“Such start-ups may have the option of also listing on IFSC exchanges, but it should not be made mandatory. This will ensure that founders setting up in Gift City have the same access to public capital as they would have had they set up in a foreign jurisdiction like Delaware,” said the report.

It added that such a framework will also ensure that intellectual property and other value will remain in India through Gift City.

At present, domestic companies are first required to list on an Indian stock exchange and then issue ADRs or GDRs for listing on offshore exchanges. There have been instances of start-ups establishing holdcos in foreign jurisdictions and then opting for a listing on an overseas exchange.

The expert panel report also echoes the recommendations provided by a committee on Company Law in March 2022 enabling provision to recognise SPACs under Companies Act 2013 and rationalise norms on IPO listing under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to allow listing of an SPAC incorporated in India on domestic and global exchanges.

The report points out that though IFSC Listing Regulations permit setting up and listing of SPACs, the current regulatory framework in India is not supportive of the SPAC structure and requires changes in the Company Law and Sebi regulations.

While there have been previous instances of Indian companies taking the SPAC route to list overseas, like that of Yatra, Citius Power, and now ReNew Power, there has been no foreign company which has availed the SPAC route for listing in India—a move that IFSC has also been desirous of.