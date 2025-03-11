IHCL signs first branded residences under Wellington Mews brand in UAE

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), parent company of Taj Hotels, on Tuesday announced the signing of its first Taj Wellington Mews at Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), in partnership with BNW (Bricks N Woods) Developments, a luxury real estate company.

The new properties are expected to be launched soon after Ramadan for an undisclosed amount, according to a company release. The Taj Wellington Mews brand represents IHCL’s premier branded hotel apartments.

In India, IHCL has two properties under Taj Wellington Mews, located in Mumbai and Chennai. The company has also stated that it is open to more such project announcements.

“IHCL has long been synonymous with excellence in hospitality, and our collaboration with BNW Developments marks an exhilarating step towards crafting luxury experiences in one of the world’s most dynamic landscapes—the UAE,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IHCL, in a statement. “This partnership is a confluence of legacy and innovation, designed to cater to the most discerning global connoisseurs and investors.”

Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder, BNW Developments, said that their company’s alliance with Taj is not merely a partnership.

“It is a grand convergence of heritage and masterful craftsmanship, a union befitting those who seek nothing less than excellence,” said Aggarwal in a statement.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, co-founder and MD, BNW Developments, was quoted as saying, “Ras Al Khaimah is the epicentre of avant-garde luxury, and with this partnership, we reinforce our commitment to crafting spaces that embody timeless refinement. Taj’s unparalleled hospitality ethos perfectly complements BNW’s architectural brilliance, setting a new benchmark for opulent living.”

“At Marjan, we remain committed to supporting BNW in this remarkable journey, ensuring that, together, we continue to drive the emirate’s evolution as a premier global destination,” said Arch Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan. “I would also like to extend my gratitude to Taj, the legacy hospitality brand by IHCL, for supporting our vision and passion in transforming RAK’s (Ras Al Khaimah) skyline alongside BNW.”