Kajol buys retail space in Mumbai's Goregaon West for Rs 28.78 crore

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan has bought a retail space in Mumbai’s Goregaon West locality for Rs 28.78 crore, according to the registration documents provided by IndexTap, a data-driven home-buying platform. The property has been sold by Bharat Realty Ventures, a Mumbai-based real estate developer. The space spans a Rera carpet area of 4,365 square feet (sq ft) at the rate of Rs 65,940 per sq ft. It also has space to park five cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.73 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. It was registered with the Maharashtra state government authority on March 6, 2025.

In July 2023, Kajol bought 194.7 square metres (sq m) of office space worth Rs 7.64 crore in Oshiwara, in Andheri West, as per the property registration documents provided by Propstack.

The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 45.84 lakh for the registration of the deal that took place on July 28, 2023.

Earlier, in September 2024, Ajay Devgn leased out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri West area for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh for five years. Ajay Devgn rented the office premises to MMM Media Works, a Hyderabad-based firm.

The space is located in the Signature Tower building, in a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office spaces.

Several other Bollywood artists, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, have invested in commercial spaces in the same building.