IIP growth slows down to a three-month low of 3.7% in June: NSO data

The growth in India's index of industrial production (IIP) slowed to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June, down from 5.2 per cent in May, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday. This deceleration is attributed to a high base effect and a slowdown in manufacturing output.

In June, the growth in manufacturing output eased to 3.1 per cent, while the output in the electricity and mining sectors accelerated to 4.2 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively, from the previous month. For context, the IIP was at 12.6 per cent in June 2022.

During the first quarter (Q1) of financial year 24 (FY24), the IIP expanded by 4.5 per cent, compared to a growth of 12.7 per cent in the same period the previous year.

Among the 23 manufacturing sectors within the IIP, 14 witnessed contraction in output growth during June, including sectors such as food products, beverages, tobacco, textiles, apparel, wood, paper products, and chemicals.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, noted that the IIP growth for June came in lower than anticipated, particularly disappointing in sectors such as food, textile, and electronics. On the positive side, infrastructure goods experienced robust growth of 11.3 per cent, while primary goods and intermediate goods grew at a moderate 5.2 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively. However, consumer non-durables and consumer durables saw sluggish growth and contraction, indicating stagnation in consumption and demand.

“The third quarter will be crucial for the manufacturing sector, as festival demand could boost growth. Both rural and urban demand will be significant factors. Inflation has constrained real purchasing power, with food inflation becoming an obstacle. Presently, growth is visible only in areas related to the government's infrastructure push,” Sabnavis further added.

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings, voiced similar concerns, pointing to the risks to global growth and continued weakness in external demand. “On the domestic front, a durable recovery in demand is vital for industrial activity. Domestic demand faces challenges from the rise in inflation, fuelled by food prices, and weather-related uncertainties may hinder recovery in rural demand,” she said.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, expects an uptick in IIP growth to around 4-6 per cent in July, citing improvements in high-frequency indicators like petrol and diesel sales, generation of GST e-way bills, output of Coal India Limited, cargo traffic at major ports, rail freight traffic, and electricity generation in July 2023 relative to June 2023.

The detailed insights from various economists highlight a complex picture of India's industrial landscape, with growth in some areas and contractions in others. The broader economic conditions, including inflation and global factors, will likely play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country's industrial production.