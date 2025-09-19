Home / Industry / News / IITs gear up for 2026 placements as recruiter participation sees sharp rise

IITs gear up for 2026 placements as recruiter participation sees sharp rise

Early signs show a strong 2026 placement season at IITs, with top recruiters from high-frequency trading, tech, startups, and PSUs increasing participation and offers across sectors

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a
The placement season for the Class of 2026 will formally begin in December at the seven older IITs — Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur, BHU, and Roorkee.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s top engineering institutes are preparing for a promising placement season, with early signs pointing to stronger hiring momentum compared to last year. Despite global economic uncertainty, placement officials at leading Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) say companies across sectors are showing keen interest in tapping into the upcoming graduating batch, according to a report by The Economic Times. 
The placement season for the Class of 2026 will formally begin in December at the seven older IITs — Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur, BHU, and Roorkee. Recruiter registrations have already started, and early indicators suggest a more extensive lineup of firms this year, the news report mentioned. 
Officials from placement cells say participation is rising across multiple sectors, including software development, artificial intelligence, data-driven roles, banking and financial services, startups, high-frequency trading, semiconductors, and core engineering.   
 

Strong push from HFT firms

High-frequency trading (HFT) companies, which have been consistent recruiters at IITs in recent years, are expected to expand their hiring further. Firms such as Jane Street, Graviton Research Capital, Hudson River Trading, Millennium Management, and Da Vinci Derivatives are regular visitors. 
The Economic Times quoted Sanjay Gupta, chairperson of the Career Development Centre at IIT Kharagpur saying that the trend of rising participation from such firms is set to continue. Echoing this, Sudeept Sinha, founder of Atlas Research, noted that his company plans to multiply its hiring from IITs to support expansion.

IITs witness wider recruiter pool

IIT BHU, which closed last year with over 1,400 offers, expects a stronger placement season this year. 
The news report quoted placement coordinator Sushant Kumar Shrivastava as saying that the institute is witnessing a sharp increase in interest from data science and analytics companies. Confirmed recruiters for this season include Tower Research Capital, Edgefocus, NK Securities, APT Portfolio, Quadeye, and Graviton. Several first-time recruiters, such as Atlassian, Coforge, and NK Securities are also joining. 
IIT Roorkee too, is experiencing higher participation from HFT firms, startups, and new recruiters. Professor Vivek Pancholi, who oversees placements, said this year’s outlook is “highly promising”, with expectations of both higher offers and improved average salaries, as reported by The Economic Times.

Strategies to attract top recruiters

To keep momentum strong, IITs are adopting new strategies to appeal to recruiters. Initiatives include showcasing research projects, focusing on core companies, and offering employability training such as mock interviews, leadership workshops, and soft-skills sessions. 
At IIT BHU, outreach has become more structured with sector-specific teams engaging recruiters from areas like quantitative research, consulting, and software development. IIT Roorkee is conducting alumni surveys to better understand company requirements, particularly in core industries, the news report said.     
 

IIT Delhi sees record placement offers

Global corporations and leading domestic firms rolled out more than 850 job offers to undergraduate students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi during the 2024-25 placement drive. Recruiters included marquee names such as Google, Microsoft, American Express, Barclays, BCG, Oracle, PayU, and Squarepoint Capital. 
According to the institute, this marked the highest number of unique offers received in the past three years. The count stood at 712 in 2022, rose to 768 in 2023, and reached 781 in 2024. The 2025 season surpassed these figures. 
Several top recruiters across industries extended double-digit offers to IIT Delhi undergraduates, highlighting strong hiring demand.

Startups and PSUs boost hiring diversity

Startups and technology-led companies also played a big role in boosting the placement numbers. Firms like Meesho, Graviton Research Capital, and Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle were among the notable recruiters this year. 
In addition, public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG, Indian Oil Corporation, and the Centre for Development of Telematics hired students during the placement season, further diversifying the opportunities available on campus.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India has world-class talent, 'right momentum' for chip growth: Merck exec

Premium

GST hike on E&P: Govt chalking out plan to compensate upstream oil firms

Premium

Govt eases GST price label rules, scraps mandatory advertisements

Premium

Qualcomm looks to bring smart glasses into everyday view with India push

Premium

HNIs doubled in just 4 years, fuelling surge in luxury auto demand

Topics :IITsIIT placementscampus placementjob placements in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story