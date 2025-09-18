India has momentum in global uncertainty, says Merck's Hans Neumann

In the midst of global uncertainties, India’s strong industrial base, world-class education system, and skilled talent pool are giving it an edge that is hard for other countries to replicate, said Hans-Joachim Neumann, Executive Vice President and Head of Integrated Supply Chain at Merck Electronics.

Delivering a keynote address at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium on Thursday, Neumann said, “Now exactly is the right time for India. We have a strong foundation, big industries, world-class education, and talent. This is the foundation that is difficult for other countries to copy, which is great. We have the right momentum in times of global uncertainties.” He was speaking on the theme, Integrating Quality and Innovation for Excellence in Manufacturing.

Neumann added that the time is ripe for greater collaboration to build on this momentum. “It’s time for collaboration, and we already have tangible investments. Two weeks ago, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics at Semicon,” he said. At Semicon India 2025, Tata Electronics, a player in India’s electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector, and Merck signed an MoU for a strategic collaboration to jointly develop capabilities in semiconductor materials, semiconductor fabrication infrastructure, and specialty chemical and gas distribution in India. According to a joint statement issued by the companies, Merck will offer its full suite of products and services, including high-purity electronic materials, advanced gas and chemical delivery systems, turnkey fab infrastructure services, and its material intelligence solutions powered by AI, for Tata Electronics’ upcoming fab in Dholera, Gujarat.