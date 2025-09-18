Oil ministry plans scheme to offset GST hike costs for upstream firms

The government is working on a scheme to compensate upstream oil and gas companies for higher input costs following the recent GST hike on exploration and production (E&P) services, a senior government official said.

“We are assessing an expenditure-side scheme to compensate the upstream companies, something to look at the stranded taxes. The higher GST eats away the companies’ margins. The proposal will be sent to the finance ministry for approval,” the official said.

As crude oil and natural gas are outside the purview of GST, an increase in the cost of exploration, development and production—owing to higher GST on services such as drilling rig hire—without an offset available on sale of these products will lead to stranded taxes.

An email sent to the oil ministry seeking comments on the plan remained unanswered. The move comes as upstream companies accelerate deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, which requires higher costs, to boost domestic production. India’s upstream industry includes state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India (OIL), along with private players such as Reliance Industries (RIL) and Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas. On September 3, the GST Council raised the levy on goods and services used in the oil and gas E&P sector from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, with input tax credit (ITC).

The higher GST on E&P services has primarily been introduced to aid procurement of rigs for upstream companies—an essential for exploration. An alternative plan under consideration is a special incentive scheme for oil companies, the official added. The higher levy on E&P services is expected to push up production costs for Indian upstream companies, already grappling with lower energy prices. State-run ONGC could incur additional input costs of around Rs 2,500–3,000 crore due to the GST hike, the official said. Amid volatile energy prices, industry leaders argue that companies in cost-intensive sectors such as oil and gas exploration should be assured of certain margins by the government.

“The most impacted is the E&P sector, particularly in deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration. Petrochemicals is another affected sector. For the growth of these industries there should be an assured margin, and if margins fall below that, there should be sovereign support,” said Sandeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL, on September 16 at an industry event. Crude oil prices have slumped to $66–68 per barrel, compared to around $75 a year ago, on account of oversupply and muted global demand. Price realisation of upstream oil companies has been negatively affected by lower prices. ONGC reported a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in crude realisation to $66.13 per barrel in the first quarter of FY26.