White collar hiring up 22% in May from consumer electronics sector: Report

White-collar hiring in India went up 22 per cent in May mainly fuelled by the surge in recruitment in the consumer electronics sector, according to a report on Thursday.
However, a marginal 2 per cent month-on-month (MoM) increase in white collar hiring indicated a temporary slowdown in the recruitment momentum, the foundit Insights Tracker (FIT) report added.
The FIT further stated that the year-on-year surge is led by the consumer electronics sector, which saw a 70 per cent spike, while the logistics and transportation sector fuelled MoM growth with a 5 per cent uptick.
Senior management roles emerged as a key focus area, registering the highest year-on-year growth at 36 per cent, signalling robust leadership hiring.
Among cities, Mumbai stood out with the strongest year-on-year growth at 23 per cent, which reflects growing sectoral resilience, innovation, and a strategic push towards long-term, sustainable workforce development, said the report.
"The consistent rise in white-collar hiring reflects India's shifting economic landscape and the growing demand for skilled talent. From leadership to entry-level roles, industries are showing resilience and agility, with metros leading the way and tier II cities quickly gaining ground," foundit VP Marketing Anupama Bhimrajka said.
The foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by foundit.in.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
