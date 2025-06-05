White collar hiring up 22% in May from consumer electronics sector: Report

White-collar hiring in India went up 22 per cent in May mainly fuelled by the surge in recruitment in the consumer electronics sector, according to a report on Thursday.

However, a marginal 2 per cent month-on-month (MoM) increase in white collar hiring indicated a temporary slowdown in the recruitment momentum, the foundit Insights Tracker (FIT) report added.

The FIT further stated that the year-on-year surge is led by the consumer electronics sector, which saw a 70 per cent spike, while the logistics and transportation sector fuelled MoM growth with a 5 per cent uptick.

Senior management roles emerged as a key focus area, registering the highest year-on-year growth at 36 per cent, signalling robust leadership hiring.