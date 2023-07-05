Bombay Dyeing to sell Central Mumbai land parcel at Rs 5,000 cr valuation

A Japanese conglomerate is leading the race among the bidders to acquire the land which has a development potential of 2 million sq ft for commercial purposes, a real estate industry source said. Bombay Dyeing will use the proceeds to reduce part of its debt and for other corporate purposes, the source added.

The Wadia group-owned Bombay Dyeing is in talks to sell a part of its land parcel in Central Mumbai at a valuation of Rs 5,000 crore.