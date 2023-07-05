Home / Industry / News / Bombay Dyeing to sell Central Mumbai land parcel at Rs 5,000 cr valuation

Bombay Dyeing to sell Central Mumbai land parcel at Rs 5,000 cr valuation

Japanese conglomerate leads race among the bidders for to land which has a development potential of 2 mn sq ft for commercial purposes, says source

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Representative image

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
The Wadia group-owned Bombay Dyeing is in talks to sell a part of its land parcel in Central Mumbai at a valuation of Rs 5,000 crore.
A Japanese conglomerate is leading the race among the bidders to acquire the land which has a development potential of 2 million sq ft for commercial purposes, a real estate industry source said. Bombay Dyeing will use the proceeds to reduce part of its debt and for other corporate purposes, the source added.

The company reported net debt of Rs 3,456 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 on revenues of Rs 2,674 crore. It made a loss of Rs 517 crore in the same period (see chart). The group owns 700 acres of land in and around Mumbai housed under various companies and charitable trusts.
When contacted, a top Bombay Dyeing official said no decision has been taken so far. Shares of the firm, however, shot up by 11.5 per cent to Rs 123 a share on Wednesday.

Real estate prices in the Central Mumbai market have started recovering from pandemic lows and construction of key infrastructure projects like Mumbai Metro connecting South Mumbai to airports and trans harbour sea link nearing completion. “The final figure for the land sale is likely to be higher considering demand for land is high but there is no supply,” said a real estate analyst. Almost 12,000 redevelopment projects are currently under construction in Mumbai as there is no supply of land, the analyst said.
In the financial year 2023 among the top cities,  Mumbai reported the highest number of deals with 25 accounting for over 267 acres, followed by Delhi NCR region with 23 land deals of around 274 acres. In terms of total land area transacted in the top seven cities, Chennai topped out with approx 292 acres changing hands in nine separate deals, per statistics collated by real estate firm Anarock.

“With land becoming scarcer amid the unfettered real estate development boom, leading players are pulling out all the stops to secure the best land parcels in key locations,"  says Anuj Puri, Chairman-Anarock Group.
"In the last financial year, the number of land deals rose significantly–from 44 in FY22 to 87 in FY23. However, in terms of area, the increase was just 13 per cent-implying that several smaller plots were closed in FY23,” he said. Most of the land acquisitions are for residential projects which are witnessing a sharp rise in demand after the pandemic when compared to the commercial properties.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

