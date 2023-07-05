Jio ahead of Airtel in 5G rollout, owns 79% base transceiver stations

- India’s 5G subscribers base is inching towards 100 million, up from 50 million in March 2023
- While Reliance Jio has extended 5G to over 6000 cities, towns and talukas, Airtel has hit over 3,500 towns and villages
- A third of all base transceiver stations in India is already powered with 5G
- Jio is planning pan-India 5G coverage by the end of the year
- India is behind China and the US in terms of 5G subscriber base
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.