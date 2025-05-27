India may outpace China in car sales growth, says Moody's Ratings

Moody’s Ratings said on Tuesday that India’s car sales may grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 per cent—the highest in Asia—reaching around 5.1 million units per year by 2030. The country's carmakers are also betting big on the manufacture of lithium-ion cells, electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries through a cumulative investment of $10 billion, despite the current low EV penetration of 2 per cent.

“We estimate that if 9–10 per cent of two-wheeler owners upgrade to entry-level cars, it would create replacement demand of at least 1.6–1.8 million entry-level cars through the end of the decade. Annual car sales, which have averaged around 3.1 million over the last 10 years, and replacement demand will also underpin sales growth through 2030,” the report said. “These assumptions alone support our view that India will grow to be a 5 million car market by the end of the decade,” it added. This will be a jump of almost 25 per cent from 4.2 million units in 2024.

At present, Japanese, Korean and Chinese companies—which operate in India through joint ventures and subsidiaries—together account for more than 70 per cent of the market. However, domestic majors are rapidly increasing their share.

ALSO READ: Asean opens summit with Gulf nations, China amid Trump tariffs threat In 2015, Indian carmakers—Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra—held a modest 11 per cent share of the market, which has now increased to 24 per cent. Other market gainers include Korea's Hyundai Motor Company and its associate Kia Corporation, collectively Hyundai Motor Group, which increased its combined market share to 20 per cent in 2024 from 18 per cent in 2015.

Chinese carmakers do not have a significant presence in India; they had a market share of around 1 per cent in 2024. Meanwhile, Japanese automakers have lost share in India after dominating the market for years. The collective share of Japanese carmakers that operate in India through subsidiaries and joint ventures—Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation—fell to 51 per cent in 2024 from 61 per cent in 2015, the report said. India's overall car industry has grown significantly—by 60 per cent—to 4.2 million units in 2024 from 2.6 million in 2015.

Car sales growth in India, the world’s third-largest automotive market after the US and China, will outpace the growth of other key auto markets in Asia in the coming years, Moody’s report said. “We project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 per cent for car unit sales in India through 2030, faster than growth rates in China, Korea, and Japan in the same period,” it added.