Home / Industry / News / India eases sulphur norms for coal plants, reversing decade-old mandate

India eases sulphur norms for coal plants, reversing decade-old mandate

The mandate to install FGD for another 11% of the plants near populated cities would be taken on a case-to-case basis

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector
The balance of 10 per cent of the coal-fired power plants closer to New Delhi and other cities with a million-plus population will be required to install the desulphurisation equipment by December 2027. | Representational
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has reversed a decade-old mandate to install $30 billion worth of clean-air equipment, easing sulphur emission rules for most coal-fired power plants, a government order said.

Reuters in December reported the government was reviewing 2015 norms that required nearly 540 coal-based power units to install flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems that remove sulphur from the plants' exhaust gases in phases starting in 2027.

The federal environment ministry late on Friday issued a gazette notification that exempted 79 per cent of the coal-fired power plants, outside a 10-km (6 mile) radius of populated and polluted cities, from the 2015 mandate.

The mandate to install FGD for another 11 per cent of the plants near populated cities would be taken on a "case-to-case basis," the notification said.

The balance of 10 per cent of the coal-fired power plants closer to New Delhi and other cities with a million-plus population will be required to install the desulphurisation equipment by December 2027, according to the new mandate.

The notification comes after state-run NTPC, India's top electricity producer, spent about $4 billion on installing the equipment at about 11 per cent of the power plants, and about 50 per cent of the units either placed orders for the desulphurisation systems or are installing them.

The Friday notification did not mention the impact on the competitiveness or recovery of costs by these power plants.

It said the decision was taken after the Central Pollution Control Board carried out a detailed analysis of the increase in "carbon dioxide emission into the atmosphere due to operation of control measures being deployed."

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi highlights job creation through welfare, manufacturing push

Premium

Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto rate users and delivery workers: Here's how it works

Delhi High Court refuses to stop Vedanta's deductions in oilfield dispute

Oil prices edge higher as markets watch supply risks and demand outlook

Delhi High Court stays ₹1,140 crore angel tax demand against Oyo

Topics :Coal powerNTPC

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story