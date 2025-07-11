Delhi High Court rejects Centre's appeal in Vedanta Revenue share dispute

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the Centre to restrain Vedanta from deducting payments from its revenue share from the Mangala, Bhagyam, and Aishwariya fields in the Rajasthan oil and gas blocks.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, in his interim order, rejected the government’s request to stop Vedanta from implementing a 2023 arbitral award. So far, Vedanta has adjusted about ₹3,235 crore from provisional revenue estimates for the second, third, and fourth quarters of FY 2023-24 and is yet to adjust another ₹1,347 crore.

Vedanta can now proceed with its deductions until the final payout is quantified by the arbitration tribunal.

"For the foregoing reasons, this Court, within the limited jurisdiction as noted above, is not to re-evaluate the merits or alter the view taken by the AT (arbitration tribunal), particularly when the AT has passed a well-reasoned order and reserved the appellant's entitlement to seek re-adjustment… I find no reason to interfere with the impugned order. Hence, the instant appeal is devoid of merit and is accordingly dismissed," the Delhi High Court stated in its interim order. The government had sought to restrain Vedanta from implementing the 2023 arbitral award by making adjustments in the provisional estimates, pending quantification of liabilities in Q2, Q3, and Q4 of FY 2023-24 (over $300 million).

The dispute stems from the 1995 production-sharing contract between the Union government, Shell (later acquired by Vedanta), and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd for the Rajasthan oil and gas blocks. The original license for oil and gas exploration and production in the Barmer block expired on 14 May 2020. The government then offered a 10-year extension but sought a higher share of oil and gas, along with the resolution of a ₹5,651 crore dispute over cost recovery. The government’s claim revolved around the reallocation of common costs among different fields in the block and the disallowance of pipeline-related expenses. The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons also raised audit objections for FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.